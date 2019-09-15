Dream Girl box office collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana film off to a fabulous start

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl had an excellent start to its box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 10.05 crore. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial has Khurrana’s Karamveer Singh mimicking a female voice to attract male attention at an adult hotline.

Advertising

The movie also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#DreamGirl takes a heroic start… Emerges #AyushmannKhurrana’s biggest opener to date… Has also opened bigger than several mid-range films [2019] like #Uri [₹ 8.20 cr], #LukaChuppi [₹ 8.01 cr] and #Chhichhore [₹ 7.32 cr]… Fri ₹ 10.05 cr. #India biz.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “Ayushmann Khurrana versus Ayushmann Khurrana… *Day 1* biz…

2019: #DreamGirl ₹ 10.05 cr

2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 7.35 cr [Thu; #Dussehra]

2019: #Article15 ₹ 5.02 cr

2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan ₹ 2.71 cr

2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 2.70 cr

2017: #BareillyKiBarfi ₹ 2.42 cr

#India biz.”

Advertising

Ayushmann Khurrana’s knack of choosing quirky and unconventional scripts that most actors would rather avoid continues to pay off. The actor, right from his first film (Vicky Donor), has boldly chosen taboo issues and has made a name for himself.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Dream Girl a 2-star rating. Shubhra wrote in her review, “There is a lot of merit in a star-driven character study standing up for the rights of women who work night shifts in call-centres whose chief job is to provide phone cuddles to needy men. Karam gets to mouth dialogues about ‘loneliness’ and how it is gender neutral. Dream Girl also has a throw-away strand about religious amity, a lecture on how smoking and drinking do not define a person, and the attempt at a truly radical reach-out to ‘men who are like women’. But these ideas remain half-baked, being mouthed strictly as meaningless dialogue for either laughs or claps.”

She added, “You stay watching Dream Girl for Khurrana. He plays Karam/Pooja with grace and conviction, and makes this thing sing. He is the one who has been shifting the goal-posts in the depiction of masculinity in status-quoist Bollywood, and this film, in which he plays both man-and-woman, minus preciousness and exaggeration, would have been the perfect vehicle to take the conversation a notch higher.”