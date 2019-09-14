Dream Girl box office collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film earns Rs 10.05 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl hit screens on a non-holiday Friday and has earned an impressive Rs 10.05 crore on day one. The movie also happens to be Ayushmann’s biggest opener till date.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures and wrote, “#DreamGirl takes a heroic start… Emerges #AyushmannKhurrana’s biggest opener to date… Has also opened bigger than several mid-range films [2019] like #Uri [₹ 8.20 cr], #LukaChuppi [₹ 8.01 cr] and #Chhichhore [₹ 7.32 cr]… Fri ₹ 10.05 cr. #India biz.”

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had predicted the film will earn anything between Rs 8-10 crore and might go higher with a positive word of mouth. Talking to indianexpress.com, he said, “The trailer of Dream Girl has generated a lot of curiosity and the audience is excited about the film. Its songs also have a massy and desi feel to them and are definitely being appreciated. Ayushmann is at an all-time high in terms of his choice of films. Even this one has a lot of quirks. With a desi dialect, the makers are focusing on Tier 2 and Tier 3 as well. So, the film will rule ticket counters and will be on top of the audiences’ watch list.”

If Dream Girl performs well at the box office, then it will be Ayushmann Khurrana’s sixth consecutive hit after Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho and Article 15.

Helmed by debutant director Raaj Shandilya, Dream Girl has received a positive response from film critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film a 2-star rating and wrote in her review, “You stay watching Dream Girl for Khurrana. He plays Karan/Pooja with grace and conviction, and makes this thing sing. He is the one who has been shifting the goal-posts in the depiction of masculinity in status-quoist Bollywood, and this film, in which he plays both man-and-woman, minus preciousness and exaggeration, would have been the perfect vehicle to take the conversation a notch higher.”