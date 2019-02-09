Dosti Ke Side Effectss box office collection Day 1: Sapna Choudhary film expected to perform well

Singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary’s debut Bollywood film Dosti Ke Side Effectss released on Friday. The former Bigg Boss contestant appeared in the season 11 of the Salman Khan hosted reality show.

The film, directed by Hadi Ali Abrar, also stars Vikrant Anand, Zuber K Khan, Anju Jadhav, Vaishnavi Mahant and Neel Motwani.

Joyal Daniel has produced the movie under the banner of Share Happiness Films. Reena Daniel has penned the script.

Dosti Ke Side Effectss is expected to do decent business at the box office since Sapna Choudhary is a fairly popular celebrity, particularly in the northern part of the country.

Dosti Ke Side Effectss hit theatres along with Farhan Akhtar’s The Fakir of Venice and Nargis Fakhri’s horror movie Amavas. Hollywood’s Alita: Battle Angel and The Lego Movie 2 The Second Part also released this week. So Dosti Ke Side Effectss has ample competition.

It remains to be seen if it can fend off these films and also holdovers like Vicky Kaushal’s Uri and Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which are still performing well at the box office.