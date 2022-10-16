Doctor G box office collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film sees a marginal jump. Here’s how much it earned

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Doctor G is showing a positive trend at the box office. After opening at Rs 3.87 cr, the film saw a marginal jump on Saturday. As per estimates, Doctor G saw a rise of 20-30 percent and collected approximately Rs 4.75- Rs 5.15 crore, taking the total to more than Rs 8.50 crore.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Doctor G will be targeting another 15-20 percent jump on Sunday, and eyeing to close at just under Rs 15 crore after the weekend. The report further stated that while the jump has mostly come from multiplex chains, the film also did good business in the mass belts.

While the film had a low buzz and was released without an aggressive marketing plan, positive word of the mouth has been working wonders for the Anubhati Kashyap directorial.

Doctor G is faring better than Ayushmann Khurrana’s releases in the last two years. The numbers are also a ray of hope for the industry to back concept based mid-budget entertaining films.

Doctor G, also starring Shefali Shah, Sheeba Chaddha and Rakul Preet Singh, has received a mixed response from film critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “By the time Dr G realises his true yin-yang potential, it settles down. The second half is an uneasy tonal switch, featuring the problems around an underage pregnancy, which feels like it was created to tell us just how far the hero has travelled from where he began.”