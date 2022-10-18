scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Doctor G box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees drastic 60 per cent drop on first Monday, performs worse than Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Doctor G box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana has once again failed to attract the audience to the theaters. His previous release Anek too was unable to make much of an impact at the box office.

doctor g box officeDoctor G stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in lead roles.

After a decent performance at the box office on its first weekend, Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest release Doctor G has failed the first Monday test. The film witnessed a drop of about 60 per cent in its collection on Monday, which brings down its chances of doing well at the ticket counters as the audience will have two new releases this week, Ram Setu and Thank God. Also, being the follow-up week to Diwali, the audience might be busy with the preparations, hence lesser footfalls in the theaters.

As per a Box Office India report, Doctor G earned Rs 1.5 crore on Monday, which is almost 60 per cent less than its Sunday collection. The four-day total of the film is expected to be Rs 15.25 crore. This would be another passable film to come from the brand Ayushmann. His previous release Anek too was unable to make much of an impact at the box office. But his last flop, Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui, performed better than Doctor G on its first Monday (Rs 2.15 cr). The actor delivered his last hit in 2019 with Bala (Rs 116.81 cr).

Also read |Katrina Kaif on marriage, big fat wedding, and discovering Vicky Kaushal in Manmarziyaan promo: ‘I was like who is this guy?’

However, the producers of Doctor G will benefit from the sale of its digital rights. Box Office India has reported that the makers have sealed the digital rights deal for over Rs 40 crore. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the Kannada film Kantara is working well in the theaters and has caught up with Doctor G in four days. Released on Friday, it has earned around Rs 9 crore until now.

Doctor G is about budding doctor Uday Gupta (Ayushmann) who ends up doing post-graduation in gynaecology as he couldn’t get a seat in orthopaedics. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah as doctors.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s responsePremium
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s response

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 10:49:15 am
Next Story

Trump Hotels charged Secret Service exorbitant rates, House inquiry finds

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement