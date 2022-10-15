scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Doctor G box office collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film takes a slow start, but performs better than Anek

Doctor G box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's new film has fared better than his last release, Anek.

ayushmann khurrana, doctor gAyushmann Khurrana plays Dr Ayush Gupta, a gynaecologist in Dr G.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana returned to the big screen with the campus comedy-drama Doctor G on Friday. The film was released in theaters along with Parineeti Chopra’s Code Name: Tiranga and the Hindi dub version of Rishab Shetty’s Kannada hit Kantara. Among the three new releases, Doctor G performed the best.

Doctor G has fared better than Ayushmann’s last release, Anek. Its opening day collections are closer to what his 2021 release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui made on day one. While Anek did made just Rs 1.77 crore on its first day, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opened with Rs 3.75 crore. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Doctor G has earned in the range of Rs 3.00 crore to 3.50 crore on Friday, which is higher than what was predicted for the film. It might grow further as it has performed well in the multiplexes.

Also read |Ayushmann Khurrana says people ‘undermine’ the status of a star: ‘Being a star is more difficult than being an actor’

Now, it will be important for the film to perform well on Saturday to avoid the post-pandemic trend of ‘content-driven’ films not performing well in theatres (Anek, Jhund, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect).

Doctor G, also starring Shefali Shah, Sheeba Chaddha and Rakul Preet Singh, has received a mixed response from film critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “By the time Dr G realises his true yin-yang potential, it settles down. The second half is an uneasy tonal switch, featuring the problems around an underage pregnancy, which feels like it was created to tell us just how far the hero has travelled from where he began.”

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 09:09:00 am
