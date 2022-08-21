Dobaaraa box office collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu-Anurag Kashyap’s collaboration is moving steadily, here’s how much it earned

Taapsee Pannu’s latest release Dobaaraa is riding at a steady pace at the box office. After opening at only Rs 72 lakh on Friday, the Anurag Kashyap directorial earned Rs 70-72 lakh on day 2. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs 1.4 crore, according to reports.

An official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage, Dobaaraa released on August 19. The film opened on just 370 screens across the country. It marks Taapsee’s second theatrical release after Mithali Raj’s biopic Shabaash Mithu, which released in July. The sports drama had opened with Rs 40 lakh at the box office and could only manage to mint Rs 2.23 crore in its lifetime collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

The Ekta Kapoor-backed thriller has been receiving mixed reviews from critics and fans. While the tight storyline and performances have been lauded, the film apparently loses its audience with the ‘too much’ happening syndrome. The Indian Express’ critic Shubhra Gupta, in her review, mentioned how the film doesn’t have the Anurag Kashyap touch.

“The biggest puzzle is that ‘Dobaaraa’ never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film. His trajectory may have been uneven, but never, at any point, did any of his films not feel like his films, complete with his very specific authorial stamp. Where is that AK? I want him back ‘dobaara’,” she wrote.

Dobaaraa also stars Pavail Gulati, Rahul Bhat, Saswata Chatterjee, Himanshi Chaudhry and Nassar among others.