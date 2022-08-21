scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Dobaaraa box office collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu-Anurag Kashyap’s collaboration is moving steadily, here’s how much it earned

Dobaaraa box office collection Day 2: After opening to Rs 72 lakh at the box office, Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa continued to ride at the same pace, as it minted almost the same amount on second day.

taapsee pannuTaapsee Pannu in Dobaaraa.

Taapsee Pannu’s latest release Dobaaraa is riding at a steady pace at the box office. After opening at only Rs 72 lakh on Friday, the Anurag Kashyap directorial earned Rs 70-72 lakh on day 2. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs 1.4 crore, according to reports.

An official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage, Dobaaraa released on August 19. The film opened on just 370 screens across the country. It marks Taapsee’s second theatrical release after Mithali Raj’s biopic Shabaash Mithu, which released in July. The sports drama had opened with Rs 40 lakh at the box office and could only manage to mint Rs 2.23 crore in its lifetime collection.

In Premium |Dobaaraa review: This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

The Ekta Kapoor-backed thriller has been receiving mixed reviews from critics and fans. While the tight storyline and performances have been lauded, the film apparently loses its audience with the ‘too much’ happening syndrome. The Indian Express’ critic Shubhra Gupta, in her review, mentioned how the film doesn’t have the Anurag Kashyap touch.

“The biggest puzzle is that ‘Dobaaraa’ never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film. His trajectory may have been uneven, but never, at any point, did any of his films not feel like his films, complete with his very specific authorial stamp. Where is that AK? I want him back ‘dobaara’,” she wrote.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...Premium
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...

Dobaaraa also stars Pavail Gulati, Rahul Bhat, Saswata Chatterjee, Himanshi Chaudhry and Nassar among others.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-08-2022 at 02:22:18 pm
Next Story

Fahadh Faasil celebrates eighth wedding anniversary with Nazriya Nazim, goes on cycling tour: ‘It’s been a ride…’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'

2

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

3

'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice

4

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

5

P Chidambaram writes: Wish honourable PM will say

Featured Stories

Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in I...
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in I...
Breather for Karnataka BJP after HC order on Lingayat sub-sect's quota de...
Breather for Karnataka BJP after HC order on Lingayat sub-sect's quota de...
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
Leher Kala writes: Movie halls, popcorn & the End

Leher Kala writes: Movie halls, popcorn & the End

Premium
Mahapanchayat held in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi
Noida

Mahapanchayat held in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi

Breather for Karnataka BJP after HC order on Lingayat sub-sect's quota demand

Breather for Karnataka BJP after HC order on Lingayat sub-sect's quota demand

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Scene Stealer

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
How to listen to FM stations on your ‘radio-silent’ iPhone

How to listen to FM stations on your ‘radio-silent’ iPhone

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups
Ind vs Pak

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain sassy Goa vacation
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s sassy Goa vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement