scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Dobaaraa box office collection day 1: Anurag Kashyap’s film earns less than 1 crore on opening day

Dobaaraa box office collection day 1: The Anurag Kashyap directorial, starring Taapsee Pannu, earned less than Rs 1 crore on its opening day.

taapsee pannu, Dobaaraa, Anurag KashyapDobaaraa box office collection day 1: The Anurag Kashyap film is out in theatres.

Anurag Kashyap‘s Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu, has received some positive reviews but looks like those reviews have not helped the film’s box office performance.

The film which is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage was released on August 19. The film could only earn Rs 72 lakh at the box office, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He shared on Twitter, “#DoBaaraa opens to better numbers than expected… In fact, much better than #Taapsee’s previous film #ShabaashMithu… Picked up at select premium multiplexes towards evening/night shows… Fri ₹ 72 lacs [370 screens]. #India biz.

Dobaaraa is Taapsee’s second theatrical release after Mithali Raj’s biopic Shabaash Mithu, which released in July. Shabaash Mithu opened with Rs 40 lakh at the box office and could manage only Rs 2.23 crore in its lifetime collection.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave 1.5 stars to Dobaaraa and said that it does not feel like an Anurag Kashyap film. “Some puzzles draw you in with their smartness and intricacy. I haven’t seen the original, so I can’t comment on how ‘Mirage’ meshes its many strands, but ‘Dobaara’ comes off too choppy and muddled. As a result, it’s hard to keep track of the many things happening in the time zones the movie slips in and out of; the sketchily-drawn characters keep going off on tangents, the intrigue goes missing, and the film flattens. And you can see the big reveal coming a mile off,” the review read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 06:16:35 pm
Next Story

Haryana: 30,225 animals in eight districts infected with lumpy skin disease, 211 dead

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Variety predicts Oscar nomination for SS Rajamouli's RRR, Anil Kapoor calls it a 'proud moment'

2

Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

3

'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

4

Xavier’s V-C on professor resignation row: 'In a sacred institution, we need to be sacred'

5

Sports, A Musical: How Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan helped Pakistan World Cuppers? Why Sachin Tendulkar heard Bryan Adams on loop?

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities
Explained: How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
Hooda departs, India close to victory
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE

Hooda departs, India close to victory

Kerala CM accuses Centre of 'squeezing' state financially

Kerala CM accuses Centre of 'squeezing' state financially

Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion

Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion

‘If my films are not working, it is my fault’: Akshay Kumar

‘If my films are not working, it is my fault’: Akshay Kumar

How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities
Explained

How the double-decker bus came and went in Indian cities

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India
Experts Explain

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain sassy Goa vacation
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s sassy Goa vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement