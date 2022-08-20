Dobaaraa box office collection day 1: Anurag Kashyap’s film earns less than 1 crore on opening day

Anurag Kashyap‘s Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu, has received some positive reviews but looks like those reviews have not helped the film’s box office performance.

The film which is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage was released on August 19. The film could only earn Rs 72 lakh at the box office, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He shared on Twitter, “#DoBaaraa opens to better numbers than expected… In fact, much better than #Taapsee’s previous film #ShabaashMithu… Picked up at select premium multiplexes towards evening/night shows… Fri ₹ 72 lacs [370 screens]. #India biz.

Dobaaraa is Taapsee’s second theatrical release after Mithali Raj’s biopic Shabaash Mithu, which released in July. Shabaash Mithu opened with Rs 40 lakh at the box office and could manage only Rs 2.23 crore in its lifetime collection.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave 1.5 stars to Dobaaraa and said that it does not feel like an Anurag Kashyap film. “Some puzzles draw you in with their smartness and intricacy. I haven’t seen the original, so I can’t comment on how ‘Mirage’ meshes its many strands, but ‘Dobaara’ comes off too choppy and muddled. As a result, it’s hard to keep track of the many things happening in the time zones the movie slips in and out of; the sketchily-drawn characters keep going off on tangents, the intrigue goes missing, and the film flattens. And you can see the big reveal coming a mile off,” the review read.