Dil Juunglee box office collection day 1: Will it be another hit for Taapsee Pannu?

Taapsee Pannu is back with Dil Juunglee. Starring opposite Saqib Saleem, this is Taapsee Pannu’s first film after the hugely successful Judwaa 2. Dil Juunglee is a light-hearted comedy and is directed by Aleya Sen. The film should do well if it gets decent word-of-mouth promotion. Taapsee Pannu’s star power is also sufficient enough to drive a film.

Trade analyst Akshay Rathi had previously opined, “While the trailer and promos of Dil Juunglee look interesting, it lacks a certain kind of appeal that a film needs to attract audiences to the theatres. Be it the film’s marketing, its songs or any promotional gimmick, nothing has been impressive. Nor does Dil Juunglee boast of any big-ticket stars. So essentially, what could work in Dil Juunglee’s favour is a strong word-of-mouth promotion. Fingers crossed for that. The film might earn Rs 4 crore approximately in the first weekend.”

Light-hearted romantic comedies or comedies, in general, have a wide appeal. They do not require much grey matter to understand them, and they are good to watch with a group of friends. But opposite this film stands Hate Story 4, which is part of a franchise, and should have a bigger audience. Rathi agrees, “Hate Story 4 definitely has a wider appeal among audiences. It could be the film of the week and capture a major population, especially of two-tier cities and smaller towns. On the other hand, while 3 Storeys does hold a certain appeal, it is limited to multiplexes. It is majorly releasing in 10-12 cities only,” he said.

Dil Juunglee will hit only a limited number of screens and with its obviously small budget, the makers are certainly not much ambitious.