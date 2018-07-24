Dhadak box office collection day 4: Will Jhanvi Kapoor’s film pass the Monday test?

Dhadak box office collection day 4: This Shashank Khaitan film stars Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Dhadak box office collection day 4: This Shashank Khaitan film stars Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Dhadak, the Hindi remake of acclaimed Marathi film Sairat, is going steady at the Indian box office right now. Starring Janhvi Kapoor (daughter of late Sridevi) and Ishaan Khatter (half-brother of Shahid Kapoor), Dhadak has earned Rs 33.67 crore at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures of Dhadak on Twitter. He wrote, “And the BO numbers do the talking… #Dhadak packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in its opening weekend… A consistent run on weekdays will help put up a STRONG Week 1 total… Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr. Total: ₹ 33.67 cr. India biz.”

Dhadak received a negative review from The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta. She noted, “That sense of playfulness which director Shashank Khaitan, going by his previous films (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya) exhibited in his earlier work, a quality which made his young leads spark, is missing from Dhadak. So is Johar’s uncanny ability to ratchet up emotions, to create frisson between two lovers, those moments full of awareness of the other, without which no love story can be effective.”

And the BO numbers do the talking… #Dhadak packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in its opening weekend… A consistent run on weekdays will help put up a STRONG Week 1 total… Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr. Total: ₹ 33.67 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2018

Dhadak’s mixed-to-negative reviews have not affected its box office performance one bit. The original Sairat had received highly positive reviews from critics. Recently, Jhanvi spoke about her performance in the film and the best compliment she received. She said, “I got the best compliment from my director Shashank Khaitan when he told me that he is proud of me. But more than that, I feel the kind of overwhelming response that we are getting here is the biggest compliment for all of us.”

Dhadak’s real test begins on Monday when it has the burden of luring people to the theatres who would rather go to their schools, colleges or offices. While reviews may not have affected the film’s performance, word-of-mouth would matter in the long run, and especially now that the film’s opening weekend is over.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd