Dhadak box office collection day 6: Ishaan Khatter’s film eyes Rs 50 crore mark

Dhadak box office collection day 6: Ishaan and Janhvi's film is rock-steady.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak, which is a Bollywood remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, is all set to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. Despite the mixed reviews by critics, fans are still making a beeline for the theatres to watch Dhadak. The Shashank Khaitan directorial has managed to earn a total of Rs 43.95 crore till now.

The fresh chemistry of Ishaan and Janhvi is being praised by the audience. Talking about the success of Dhadak, Janhvi’s father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor recently said in a statement that he was somewhere sure that the film would do well. Happy with the success of his daughter’s debut film, Boney said, “I was somewhere sure it would do very well. I have told Janhvi to remain simple, honest, focused and hardworking as she has been so far.”

Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, also expressed his happiness on the film’s success and said, “The movie, in just its 3-day-run at the box office, has set new benchmarks for newcomers. And, what is more heartening is the love these newcomers, Janhvi and Ishaan are getting from heartland India.”‘

Giving it one and a half stars, Indian Express film critic Subhra Gupta said in her review, “Barring a few patches, Dhadak has neither requisite drama nor authenticity. It underlines all its scenes with blaring background music, to tell us how to feel. It doesn’t work, not as an official copy of Sairat, nor as a standalone Bollywood romance. There is, I’m afraid, no ‘dhak dhak’ in this Dhadak.”

