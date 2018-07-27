Dhadak box office collection day 7: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer to cross Rs 50 crore mark

Dhadak box office collection day 7: The Shashank Khaitan directorial marks the acting debut of late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Dhadak box office collection day 7: The Shashank Khaitan directorial marks the acting debut of late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

Dhadak, which is a Bollywood remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, has remained rock steady in its first week at the Indian box office. The Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer will cross the Rs 50 crore mark today. While the film received mixed reviews, fans are still making a beeline for the theatres to watch Janhvi and Ishaan’s sizzling chemistry.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta too gave a negative review to the film and wrote in her review that the movie doesn’t work either as a remake of the Marathi blockbuster nor as a Bollywood romance.

Dhadak producer Karan Johar on Thursday praised the film’s director Shashank Khaitan saying that this is the best film that he has directed till date.

Asked what was his reaction after watching Dhadak, Karan said: “When Shashank told me that he wants to remake (Marathi film) Sairat, I was bit scared because that film has its own individuality. The kind of tone that filmmaker (Nagraj Manjule) has been able to hold is very difficult to capture but confidence of Shashank is very infectious so, when we decided to make the film, I know it had to be with new talent.

“When I saw end of Dhadak, it made me shake a little bit but when I again watched it, I felt Shashank has done an exceptional job in adapting the source material.”

Praising Khaitan further, Johar added: “He has taken lot of sequences from the original one but he made a new film and characters for pan India audience. It his third film as a director but in all three films that Shashank made, I think Dhadak is his best film directorially.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd