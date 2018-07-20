Dhadak box office collection prediction: The Janhvi Kapoor starrer to earn Rs 6.5 crore on Day 1

Dhadak box office collection: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer might earn over Rs 20 crore in its opening weekend. Dhadak box office collection: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer might earn over Rs 20 crore in its opening weekend.

Dharma Productions latest offering Dhadak is out in the theatres. The film which marks Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the film industry is expected to do good business at the box office. According to trade analyst Girish Johar, there are a few factors which have raised the bar of expectations from the Shashank Khaitan directorial.

Predicting the first-day box office collection of Dhadak, he says, “The movie will earn around Rs 6.5 crores on its opening day. It might be a little too much for a movie with a newcomer in the lead but Dhadak has three-four factors working in its favour. One, it is the Sridevi sympathy factor, second, Janhvi is making a debut with the movie, third, the film is a remake of Sairat which is already a blockbuster and last, it is a Dharma Production project.” Johar has also predicted over Rs 20 crore collection for Dhadak in its opening weekend.

Being a Hindi adaptation of a Marathi hit, the performance of Dhadak in Maharashtra can go either way. Johar says, “I think the Maharashtra belt is important for the movie. There, people will go to the cinemas to see whether the Hindi version of much-loved Sairat is at par with the original or is it better than that. Actually, it can go either way because the comparison is inevitable.”

Currently, the box office is ruled by Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju and the release of Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma last week could not deter its smooth run. But Johar thinks Dhadak may have a little edge over Soorma and Sanju. “I think there is 60 per cent chance that Dhadak will lead the weekend. But more of it will depend on the word of mouth,” opines Johar.

Also starring Ishaan Khatter in the lead, Dhadak is the solo Hindi release this week.

