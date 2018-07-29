Dhadak box office collection Day 9: The Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter film is steady

Dhadak box office collection day 9: This Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter film has earned Rs 54.17 crore. Dhadak box office collection day 9: This Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter film has earned Rs 54.17 crore.

Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak has begun its second week on a decent note. The film, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, earned Rs 2.61 crore, taking its total tally to Rs 54.17 crore. Dhadak is a remake of the Marathi film Sairat.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures. “#Dhadak [Week 2] got affected by #MI6 wave, yet recorded fairly good numbers… Expected to grow over the weekend… Fri 2.61 cr. Total: ₹ 54.17 cr. India biz,” he said. Dhadak faces two new releases – Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 starring Sanjay Dutt and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her 1.5 star review, “That sense of playfulness which director Shashank Khaitan, going by his previous films (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya) exhibited in his earlier work, a quality which made his young leads spark, is missing from Dhadak. So is Johar’s uncanny ability to ratchet up emotions, to create frisson between two lovers, those moments full of awareness of the other, without which no love story can be effective.”

#Dhadak [Week 2] got affected by #MI6 wave, yet recorded fairly good numbers… Expected to grow over the weekend… Fri 2.61 cr. Total: ₹ 54.17 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 28, 2018

Recently, director Shashank Khaitan responded to the criticism labelled against Dhadak. He spoke at the success event of the film, “If I dare to dream to make movies, I dare to have the audacity to make whatever I feel like. But, I think this came out of the moment of pure fandom that I experienced after coming out of the theatre after watching Sairat. I was shocked, amazed and I remember calling Karan (Johar) to tell him that we need to adapt Sairat. Many a times you hear stories and you want to tell them, or you read and want to tell stories. In this case, I saw this film (Sairat) and realised that I know of this story in Rajasthan. I felt I needed to tell this story. I didn’t think too much about it or intellectualize it. I just wanted to make this film. And I have tried to make it with all the honesty and sincerity in the world.”

Despite Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Dhadak’s fortunes should rise on Saturday and Sunday and the film should rake in good money.

