Dhadak box office collection Day 8: Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter film still going strong

Dhadak, starring newcomers Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, has done well in the first week of its theatrical run. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is a Hindi remake of acclaimed Marathi film Sairat. Dhadak has earned Rs 51.56 crore in 7 days.

Sharing the latest box office figures of Dhadak on Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “#Dhadak has a SOLID Week 1… Crosses ₹ 50 cr… Weekend 2 is crucial… Will the new releases [especially #MI6] affect its biz or will it stay strong?… Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 4.76 cr, Wed 4.06 cr, Thu 3.55 cr. Total: ₹ 51.56 cr. India biz.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a negative review of the film. She wrote in her 1.5 star review, “That sense of playfulness which director Shashank Khaitan, going by his previous films (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya) exhibited in his earlier work, a quality which made his young leads spark, is missing from Dhadak. So is Johar’s uncanny ability to ratchet up emotions, to create frisson between two lovers, those moments full of awareness of the other, without which no love story can be effective.”

#Dhadak has a SOLID Week 1… Crosses ₹ 50 cr… Weekend 2 is crucial… Will the new releases [especially #MI6] affect its biz or will it stay strong?… Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 4.76 cr, Wed 4.06 cr, Thu 3.55 cr. Total: ₹ 51.56 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 27, 2018

Dhadak has been criticised widely for glossing over the caste-angle that Sairat focused on. That has not affected the attendance in theatres, though. While Dhadak is the debut of late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi, it is Ishaan’s second film. He had forayed into the world of cinema with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds.

“I am fortunate to be offered variety in such a short span of time. I managed to make my debut with my favourite Majid Majidi, whereas Dhadak is giving me a huge mass exposure. I just hope that I maintain the balance,” Ishaan had earlier said in an interview with IANS.

