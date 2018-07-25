Dhadak box office collection day 5: Janhvi Kapoor’s film reigns supreme

Dhadak box office collection day 5: The Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor film is raking in the moolah. Dhadak box office collection day 5: The Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor film is raking in the moolah.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak is currently reigning the box office with its impressive figures. The Shashank Khaitan directorial has collected Rs 39.19 crore till now.

Dhadak has managed to hold its own at the box office since the day of its release. It had minted Rs 8.71 crore on day one and has continued to maintain the pace ever since. While the Hindi remake of the Marathi hit Sairat has managed to achieve commercial success, it has not exactly garnered the best kind of responses from critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a negative review to the film and wrote in her review that the movie doesn’t work either as a remake of the Marathi blockbuster nor as a Bollywood romance.

“Barring a few patches, Dhadak has neither requisite drama nor authenticity. It underlines all its scenes with blaring background music, to tell us how to feel. It doesn’t work, not as an official copy of Sairat, nor as a standalone Bollywood romance. There is, I’m afraid, no ‘dhak dhak’ in this Dhadak. Caste is such a hot button issue that it burns. Or, should we say, it rightfully should, when used in a film as a central theme. Here it is bandied about a couple of times as a phrase, without any real attempt to delve into the complexities and miseries of what it means to be of lower caste in today’s India,” a section of the review read.

While Dhadak is the debut of late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi, it is Ishaan’s second film. He had forayed into the world of cinema with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds.

“I am fortunate to be offered variety in such a short span of time. I managed to make my debut with my favourite Majid Majidi, whereas Dhadak is giving me a huge mass exposure. I just hope that I maintain the balance,” Ishaan had earlier said in an interview with IANS.

