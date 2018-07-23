Dhadak box office collection day 3: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s film is on a roll

Dhadak box office collection day 3: Dhadak stars Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Dhadak box office collection day 3: Dhadak stars Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Dhadak, a Shashank Khaitan directorial, saw a significant jump on Saturday as its total collection climbed to Rs 19.75 crore. It had begun its theatrical run with Rs 8.71 crore and earned Rs 11.04 crore on Day 2. Dhadak is a Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat and stars Janhvi Kapoor (who is making her Bollywood debut with the film) and Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the latest box office figures of Dhadak. He said, “#Dhadak witnesses SIGNIFICANT GROWTH on Day 2… Growth on Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 26.75%… Sun biz expected to be higher than Sat… Eyes ₹ 30 cr+ weekend, which is EXCELLENT for a film starring newcomers… Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr. Total: ₹ 19.75 cr. India biz.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given the film a negative review. She wrote, “Sairat was set in rural Maharashtra, and takes its young leads to a slummy outpost in Hyderabad. Parshu and Archi learn the hard way that you can run, but not hide, and lead us to one of the most wrenching climaxes in the movies. Dhadak gives us Udaipur and Kolkata and glossed-up grunge, and provides Madhukar and his ‘oonchi-jaat’ love ​Parthavi some tough times​ via her snarly father (Rana),​ which they ride over so easily that the end is not earned enough.”

Dhadak released on 2791 screens out of which 2235 were in India and the rest overseas. So far this film, starring young actors, has done rather well. On Sunday, the collections should see an even bigger jump and it will be Monday onwards when the film’s real test will begin.

