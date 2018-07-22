Dhadak box office collection day 2: Jhanvi Kapoor film off to a decent start

Dhadak box office collection day 2: Dhadak stars newcomer Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Dhadak box office collection day 2: Dhadak stars newcomer Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Dhadak began its box office run by grossing Rs 8.71 crore. Starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, Dhadak is a Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat. Late actor Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi makes her Bollywood debut with the Shashank Khaitan directorial.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the box office figures of Dhadak. He said, “#Dhadak takes a HEROIC START… Rarely does a film starring absolute newcomers open so well… Day 1 is higher than #StudentOfTheYear [₹ 8 cr]… Fri ₹ 8.71 cr. India biz.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given the film a negative review. She wrote, “Sairat was set in rural Maharashtra, and takes its young leads to a slummy outpost in Hyderabad. Parshu and Archi learn the hard way that you can run, but not hide, and lead us to one of the most wrenching climaxes in the movies. Dhadak gives us Udaipur and Kolkata and glossed-up grunge, and provides Madhukar and his ‘oonchi-jaat’ love ​Parthavi some tough times​ via her snarly father (Rana),​ which they ride over so easily that the end is not earned enough.”

Ishaan Khatter had given his thoughts about the film’ script to indianexpress.com in an interview earlier. He said, ” Immediately after he told me that he wants me to work on the adaptation of Sairat, I watched the original. I watched it as an audience and was completely taken aback by the story. I think when we started having discussions about Dhadak by the first draft of the film. My understanding was that it’s an innocent and pure love story. It’s a coming of age film for the character. Yes, the larger chunk of the story is about sending out a social message but for us, it’s an entertaining film and a coming of age film too which is important to understand. Plus, I was impressed by the arc of the character.”

After a decent start, Dhadak’s collection should improve even further over the weekend. Dhadak hits 2791 screens worldwide.

