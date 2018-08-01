Dhadak box office collection Day 12: Janhvi Kapoor film is still standing strong at the box office

Dhadak box office collection Day 12: This Janhvi Kapoor film is a remake of Sairat. Dhadak box office collection Day 12: This Janhvi Kapoor film is a remake of Sairat.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is still standing strong at the box office. The total earnings of the Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer now stands at Rs 63.39 crore.

Dhadak received a negative review from The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta. She said that, “Barring a few patches, Dhadak has neither requisite drama nor authenticity. It underlines all its scenes with blaring background music, to tell us how to feel. It doesn’t work, not as an official copy of Sairat, nor as a standalone Bollywood romance. There is, I’m afraid, no ‘dhak dhak’ in this Dhadak.”

Shashank Khaitan recently took on the criticism of Dhadak that it has watered down the caste angle of Sairat. He said during the film’s success meet, “When you talk about realism, realism means that Taj Mahal is also real. When you go to Udaipur, you’ll see how exactly the city looks. I have done nothing extra to try and make it look more beautiful or glamourous. Coming to the characters, Parthavi (Janhvi Kapoor’s character) belongs to the Rajput family. She is richer, has more exposure and that’s the way she dresses up. That’s the way she is. So, we have not tried glamourizing the place or the characters. We have kept things as real as possible. And, when you talk about poverty, Madhu’s character (played by Ishan Khattar) is from the lower middle-class background. His father has a restaurant and that’s how restaurants look in Udaipur.

He added, “We didn’t want to unnecessarily try and brush it down further, just because we were making a real film. I think the realism comes from where the characters are based. And when it comes to our approach of class and caste, the divide between Rajputs and Mewadis (In Rajasthan) is a sub-caste and class issue. We didn’t use the words to verbalise it, but cinema is an audio-visual medium. I thought visually we have achieved it. Apparently, we should have been a bit more open about that, which is a lesson learnt. I don’t think we have brushed it aside. If you look at it, there is a big divide between the Rajputs and how they approach the caste issue. I don’t think we have shied away from it, maybe we weren’t too ‘in your face’ about it, but that’s a lesson learnt. Maybe next time if I approach a topic like that, I will be more sensitive.”

