Dhadak box office collection Day 11: Janhvi Kapoor film is still going strong

Dhadak performed admirably well on its second weekend. Its collection now stands at Rs 63.39 crore after 10 days of theatrical run. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Dhadak is a Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat. It stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles. Janhvi, the daughter of late actor Sridevi, made her acting debut with Dhadak.

Taran Adarsh tweeted out the box office figures, “#Dhadak has a HEALTHY Weekend 2… Witnesses ample growth on Sat and Sun… In fact, Sun was double of Fri… Speeding towards ₹ 70 cr mark… [Week 2] Fri 2.61 cr, Sat 4.02 cr, Sun 5.20 cr. Total: ₹ 63.39 cr. India biz.”

Dhadak has managed to hold its own at the box office since the day of its release. It had minted Rs 8.71 crore on day one and has continued to maintain the pace ever since. While the Hindi remake of the Marathi hit Sairat has managed to achieve commercial success, it has not exactly garnered the best kind of responses from critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a negative review of the film. She compared the film unfavourably to the original. She wrote, “Barring a few patches, Dhadak has neither requisite drama nor authenticity. It underlines all its scenes with blaring background music, to tell us how to feel. It doesn’t work, not as an official copy of Sairat, nor as a standalone Bollywood romance. There is, I’m afraid, no ‘dhak dhak’ in this Dhadak.”

