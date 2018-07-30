Dhadak box office collection Day 10: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter film sees a jump

Dhadak box office collection Day 10: This Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter film is a Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Dhadak box office collection Day 10: This Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter film is a Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak is picking up once again in its second week. This Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer has accumulated Rs 58.19 crore after nine days. Dhadak is a Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

Shubhra Gupta, The Indian Express film critic came down hard on the film. She wrote, “Barring a few patches, Dhadak has neither requisite drama nor authenticity. It underlines all its scenes with blaring background music, to tell us how to feel. It doesn’t work, not as an official copy of Sairat, nor as a standalone Bollywood romance. There is, I’m afraid, no ‘dhak dhak’ in this Dhadak. Caste is such a hot button issue that it burns. Or, should we say, it rightfully should, when used in a film as a central theme. Here it is bandied about a couple of times as a phrase, without any real attempt to delve into the complexities and miseries of what it means to be of lower caste in today’s India,” a section of the review read.

Asked what was his reaction after watching Dhadak, the film’s produce Karan Johar said in a media interaction, “When Shashank told me that he wants to remake (Marathi film) Sairat, I was bit scared because that film has its own individuality. The kind of tone that filmmaker (Nagraj Manjule) has been able to hold is very difficult to capture but the confidence of Shashank is very infectious so, when we decided to make the film, I knew it had to be with new talent.”

