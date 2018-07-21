Dhadak box office collection day 1: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter film to open well

Dhadak box office collection day 1: The Shashank Khaitan directorial stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Dhadak box office collection day 1: The Shashank Khaitan directorial stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Dhadak, the Hindi remake of the acclaimed Marathi film Sairat, released on Friday. It marked the much-awaited Bollywood debut of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Jahnvi Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter plays the male lead. Ishaan is already a known name, having starred in Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds last year. Jhanvi, even before the film was announced, had been in the news due to her frequent public appearances. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak also stars Ashutosh Rana, Kharaj Mukherjee and Aditya Kumar.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com, “The movie will earn around Rs 6.5 crores on its opening day. It might be a little too much for a movie with a newcomer in the lead but Dhadak has three-four factors working in its favour. One, it is the Sridevi sympathy factor, second, Janhvi is making a debut with the movie, third, the film is a remake of Sairat which is already a blockbuster and last, it is a Dharma Production project.” He also predicted over Rs 20 crore collection for Dhadak in its opening weekend.

Regarding film’s expected performance in Maharashtra, Johar had said “I think the Maharashtra belt is important for the movie. There, people will go to the cinemas to see whether the Hindi version of much-loved Sairat is at par with the original or is it better than that. Actually, it can go either way because the comparison is inevitable.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave an average review. She said, “That sense of playfulness which director Shashank Khaitan, going by his previous films (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya) exhibited in his earlier work, a quality which made his young leads spark, is missing from Dhadak. So is Johar’s uncanny ability to ratchet up emotions, to create frisson between two lovers, those moments full of awareness of the other, without which no love story can be effective.”

