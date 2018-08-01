Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak crosses Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

Dhadak is Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film, while Ishaan Khatter’s second Bollywood outing. Dhadak is Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film, while Ishaan Khatter’s second Bollywood outing.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak has crossed Rs 100 crore mark worldwide much to the happiness of its makers. The Bollywood adaptation of Marathi film Sairat is also the launchpad of late actor Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi.

Dhadak opened on July 20 with Rs 8.71 crore earnings and collected Rs 33.76 crore in its first weekend. The film has so far earned Rs 63.39 crore in India and has crossed Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

Karan Johar was ecstatic about Dhadak’s new achievement as he thinks it is a rare feat for a film with newcomers to do this well at the ticket windows. Karan tweeted, “DHADAK!!!!! Wins hearts globally !! 100 crore WORLDWIDE GROSS!!! A rare feat for a film with newcomers! So proud of Janhvi and Ishan! @ShashankKhaitan ❤️”

DHADAK!!!!! Wins hearts globally !! 100 crore WORLDWIDE GROSS!!! A rare feat for a film with newcomers! So proud of Janhvi and Ishan! @ShashankKhaitan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/drr6Bc05uy — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 1, 2018

Karan had a few days back, written a note for Janhvi and Ishaan, welcoming them into films. He tweeted, “Looking far and ahead! A new path and an exciting journey awaits them…great films and constant learning! Welcome to the movies you too!!! All of us at @DharmaMovies love you! ❤️@ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18”

Looking far and ahead! A new path and an exciting journey awaits them…great films and constant learning! Welcome to the movies you too!!! All of us at @DharmaMovies love you! ❤️@ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/aS56t2B3F6 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 28, 2018

Dhadak is the story of Madhukar and Parthavi who fight against their families and class barriers.

Reacting to the film’s critical reception, director Shashank Khaitan had recently told indianexpress.com, “If I dare to dream to make movies, I dare to have the audacity to make whatever I feel like. But, I think this came out of the moment of pure fandom that I experienced after coming out of the theatre after watching Sairat. I was shocked, amazed and I rememeber calling Karan (Johar) to tell him that we need to adapt Sairat. Many a times you hear stories and you want to tell them, or you read and want to tell stories. In this case, I saw this film (Sairat) and realised that I know of this story in Rajasthan. I felt I needed to tell this story. I didn’t think too much about it or intellectualize it. I just wanted to make this film. And I have tried to make it with all the honesty and sincerity in the world.”

