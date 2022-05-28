Dhaakad box office collection: Kangana Ranaut’s film sells 20 tickets and collects Rs 4420 on day 8

Kangana Ranaut-starrer action film Dhaakad had the dubious honour of collecting only Rs 4,420 on the eighth day of its theatrical journey, and selling only 20 tickets across the country. These figures are as per Bollywood Hungama. That the film was a disaster was apparent from day one itself. Overall, Dhaakad has made around Rs 3 crore, continuing Kangana’s long streak of box office underperformance.

Dhaakad reportedly cost between Rs 80 crore to Rs 90 crore to make, and according to a separate Bollywood Hungama report, is struggling to find streaming distribution as the producers didn’t crack the deals prior to release.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee. Dhaakad received mixed reviews, but moviegoers seem to have given the film a complete pass.

The horror-comedy sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released concurrently with Dhaakad, has turned a huge profit. At the time of writing, it is on the verge of crossing Rs 100 crore. The Anees Bazmee directorial, which is a sequel to the 2007 film, stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave Dhaakad 3.5 stars. She concluded the review by saying, “The simple, uncomplicated storyline is that Agni became an agent after a shocking incident from childhood, when her parents were shot by a man of whom she has a faint memory of. Now, she is leading the Agency’s investigation of a trafficking ring running out of central India, and reaching up to Budapest (that keeps popping up almost like a backyard to Bhopal) and a Sheikh with origins in the Middle East.”