scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Must Read

Dhaakad box office collection: Kangana Ranaut’s film sells 20 tickets and collects Rs 4420 on day 8

Dhaakad box office collection: This Kangana Ranaut film was a pretty high-budgeted studio actioner. Thus, the dismal box office performance must be all the more galling for the makers.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 28, 2022 9:03:55 am
Dhaakad box office collection Day 8, Dhaakad box officeDhaakad box office collection Day 8: Kangana Ranaut film is a humongous failure.

Kangana Ranaut-starrer action film Dhaakad had the dubious honour of collecting only Rs 4,420 on the eighth day of its theatrical journey, and selling only 20 tickets across the country. These figures are as per Bollywood Hungama. That the film was a disaster was apparent from day one itself. Overall, Dhaakad has made around Rs 3 crore, continuing Kangana’s long streak of box office underperformance.

Dhaakad reportedly cost between Rs 80 crore to Rs 90 crore to make, and according to a separate Bollywood Hungama report, is struggling to find streaming distribution as the producers didn’t crack the deals prior to release.

Also read |Dhaakad movie review: Kangana Ranaut, Divya Dutta do the heavy lifting in this slick action film

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee. Dhaakad received mixed reviews, but moviegoers seem to have given the film a complete pass.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The horror-comedy sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released concurrently with Dhaakad, has turned a huge profit. At the time of writing, it is on the verge of crossing Rs 100 crore. The Anees Bazmee directorial, which is a sequel to the 2007 film, stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Best of Express Premium

‘Monetisation’ axed, MeitY’s fresh draft to ‘encourage’ cos to share non-...Premium
‘Monetisation’ axed, MeitY’s fresh draft to ‘encourage’ cos to share non-...
SC directions on sex workers: history of the case, and where it stands nowPremium
SC directions on sex workers: history of the case, and where it stands now
Cruise drug raid case: One officer went rogue, agency looked other wayPremium
Cruise drug raid case: One officer went rogue, agency looked other way
Hindus and Muslims must give up rigid positions on contested places of wo...Premium
Hindus and Muslims must give up rigid positions on contested places of wo...
More Premium Stories >>

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave Dhaakad 3.5 stars. She concluded the review by saying, “The simple, uncomplicated storyline is that Agni became an agent after a shocking incident from childhood, when her parents were shot by a man of whom she has a faint memory of. Now, she is leading the Agency’s investigation of a trafficking ring running out of central India, and reaching up to Budapest (that keeps popping up almost like a backyard to Bhopal) and a Sheikh with origins in the Middle East.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Meet soon-to-be-married couple Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 28: Latest News

Advertisement