Dhaakad box office collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut-starrer is a huge disaster

Kangana Ranaut-starrer action-thriller Dhaakad is turning out to be a huge box office disaster. As per Bollywood Hungama, the film grossed Rs 50 lakh on Saturday, taking its two-date total to just Rs 1.50 crore. The film is reportedly made on a considerable budget as it is a full-fledged actioner with special and visual effects.

The Razneesh Ghai directorial also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee.

The movie has fallen way short of expectations. Predicting Dhaakad’s opening, film trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com, “Dhaakad is an expensive film. These days, action films are doing quite well at the box office. The awareness level around the film is decent. I would be happy if the film opens anywhere in Rs 3 crore plus range.”

However, Dhaakad is not alone. Hindi films in general have had a tough year so far. Only Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files have turned a profit.

But horror-comedy sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released concurrently to Dhaaklad, is turning a huge profit so far. The two-day business of the film stands at a total of Rs 32.45 crore. The Anees Bazmee directorial stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave Dhaakad a positive review. She concluded the review by saying, “The simple, uncomplicated storyline is that Agni became an agent after a shocking incident from childhood, when her parents were shot by a man of whom she has a faint memory of. Now, she is leading the Agency’s investigation of a trafficking ring running out of central India, and reaching up to Budapest (that keeps popping up almost like a backyard to Bhopal) and a Sheikh with origins in the Middle East.”