Dhaakad box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut’s cold streak continues, big-budget action film has dismal start

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s action-thriller has bombed at the box office. Early estimates suggest that the film has made Rs 50 lakh on its opening day. By comparison, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 made Rs 14.11 crore on day one.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted on Saturday, “#Dhaakad early estimates for All-India Day 1 is ₹ 50 Lakhs Nett..” India Box Office reported the same numbers, and predicted that the film’s lifetime collections will fall short of the opening registered by another big-budget female-led film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt, the film opened to Rs 10.5 crore.

Dhaakad’s disappointing opening continues Kangana’s cold streak at the box office. Her last bonafide hit was 2015’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns. She was last seen in the political biopic Thalaivii, which couldn’t crack the Rs 5 crore mark in its first weekend, and came with a reported Rs 100 crore budget.

By Kangana’s own admission, Dhaakad is a ‘bigger’ film than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released in theatres on the same day, but got a wider release. She said in an interview that she hopes word of mouth will result in an increase in theatre counts in the coming days.

Predicting Dhaakad’s opening, film trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com, “Dhaakad is an expensive film. These days, action films are doing quite well at the box office. The awareness level around the film is decent. I would be happy if the film opens anywhere in Rs 3 crore plus range.”

Hindi films have had a difficult year at the box office, with only two films — Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files — registering a profit. In a year marred by high-profile failures, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s performance is seen as a glimmer of hope.