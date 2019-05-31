De De Pyaar De nears Rs 100 crore mark, PM Narendra Modi remains steady

While much-anticipated films like Kalank and Student of the Year 2 did not impress the audience, comparative minnows like The Tashkent Files and PM Narendra Modi have done better.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “While *most* films run out of fuel within 2/3 weeks, #TheTashkentFiles completes 50 days at the BO… Braved stiff competition by #Hollywood biggies and local films week after week… Had limited showcasing at plexes… Yet, emerged a success story!”

The Tashkent Files raises questions over the circumstances surrounding the death of India’s second prime minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The film stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Mandira Bedi, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty.

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh shared, “#PMNarendraModi remained steady on weekdays, after decent trending over the weekend… Has another weekend to collect, before #Bharat arrives… Fri 2.88 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 5.12 cr, Mon 2.41 cr, Tue 2.02 cr, Wed 1.71 cr, Thu 1.31 cr. Total: ₹ 19.21 cr. India biz.”

PM Narendra Modi chronicles the life of Narendra Modi, from his childhood days to him becoming the Prime Minister of India. Vivek Oberoi stars in the titular role.

Meanwhile, the biggest Bollywood film of the month, De De Pyaar De, which stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet, is nearing the Rs 100 crore mark. But its success is limited to metro cities.

“#DeDePyaarDe is a metro success… Found patronage in select cities, but couldn’t score big numbers in mass circuits… [Week 2] Fri 3.58 cr, Sat 4.78 cr, Sun 5.68 cr, Mon 2.73 cr, Tue 2.37 cr, Wed 2.23 cr, Thu 2.07 cr. Total: ₹ 84.49 cr. India biz. #DDPD,” Taran Adarsh tweeted.