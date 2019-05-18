De De Pyaar De box office collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn-Tabu film off to a strong start

De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu released in theatres yesterday. The film is off to a strong start at the box office despite facing competition from the Tiger Shroff-starrer Student of the Year 2.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “I peg the opening day collection of De De Pyaar De at Rs 12-13 crore and it might also earn Rs 15 crore owing to a positive response from the audience. With IPL wrapped up, people will now head to the theaters for movies.”

He added, “The buzz around the film is pretty much strong as the trailer has been loved by everyone. It is a very vibrant, colourful and peppy film. The cast is also good. It is a light entertainer and the songs have also been received well. I think it is set up for a good start.”

Directed by debutant Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De is written and produced by Luv Ranjan. The film follows the story of a middle-aged man who is dating a woman half his age, while also dealing with his ex-wife. Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Shergill and Alok Nath are seen playing supporting characters.

Indian Express’ Shubra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, “You wish the film had been braver in its intention of creating a really cracking rom-com, instead of playing its clichés for a laugh”.

She further wrote, “At his best, dialogue writer Luv Ranjan has the ability to pull off the difficult task of making actors sound like real people when they are in stormy, messy relationships, and those are the moments in which De De Pyaar De does best. Pity it didn’t have more of those.”