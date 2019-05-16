De De Pyaar De box office prediction: Ajay Devgn film to earn Rs 12-13 crore on Day 1

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De releases this Friday. After an average response to last week’s release Student of the Year 2, film trade analysts expect the Luv Ranjan production to be a saviour at the ticket counters. Girish Johar feels De De Pyaar De has all the elements to have a good start at the theaters.

“The buzz around the film is pretty much strong as the trailer has been loved by everyone. It is a very vibrant, colourful and peppy film. The cast is also good. It is a light entertainer and the songs have also been received well. I think it is set up for a good start,” Johar said.

He continued, “This will be the first choice of the moviegoers. The audience for the film is wider than the previous week’s release Student Of The Year 2. It attracts the youth and family alike. Ajay Devgn is a well-established superstar and the expectations are high. The feel of the film is also quite positive.”

The makers of De De Pyaar De held paid previews of the film a day prior to its release and this hints at the confidence of the producers. “The paid previews are happening after a very long time. It shows the makers are confident about their film and that is why they have kept the paid previews. They are cashing on the positive buzz around the film,” suggested Girsh Johar.

The Akiv Ali directorial might have a double-digit opening. Johar said, “I peg the opening day collection of De De Pyaar De at Rs 12-13 crore and it might also earn Rs 15 crore owing to a positive response from the audience. With IPL wrapped up, people will now head to the theaters for movies.”