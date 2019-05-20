De De Pyaar De box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn-Tabu film continues to rake in the moolah

Toggle Menu
De De Pyaar De box office collection Day 3: This Ajay Devgn starrer had begun its journey with Rs 10.41 crore and earned Rs 13.39 crore on Saturday, taking its total to Rs 23.80 crore. Sunday is expected to be even better for this movie.

On Day 2, De De Pyaar De picked up considerably and improved upon its already good first-day performance to take the total to Rs 23.80 crore. It had begun its journey with Rs 10.41 crore and earned Rs 13.39 crore on Saturday. Sunday is expected to be even better for the Ajay Devgn starrer.

Directed by Akiv Ali, the movie also stars Tabu and Rakul Preet.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures from his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#DeDePyaarDe jumps on Day 2… Strong word of mouth has come into play… Metros rocking… Tier-2 cities and mass circuits show upward trend… Should score big on Day 3… Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr. Total: ₹ 23.80 cr. India biz. #DDPD.”

Earlier trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com, “The buzz around the film is pretty much strong as the trailer has been loved by everyone. It is a very vibrant, colourful and peppy film. The cast is also good. It is a light entertainer and the songs have also been received well. I think it is set up for a good start.”

While the word-of-mouth seems to be favourable for the movie, the critical reviews are not so great.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it two-and-a-half stars. A section of the review read, “The real takeaway is, of course, the character played by Tabu, who speaks up for her former partner and the shared responsibility of broken relationships. And for herself. A lovely moment the actress fully owns will resonate with all the women who have to be strong and resilient all the time, and who wish, just for once, they could also be silly and giggly and carefree. There’s also a pleasing expressiveness in Rakul Preet Singh’s playing of the younger woman who falls for a much older man. She’s sexy, but she’s also got feelings.”

“You wish the film had been braver in its intention of creating a really cracking rom-com, instead of playing its clichés for a laugh. At his best, dialogue writer Luv Ranjan has the ability to pull off the difficult task of making actors sound like real people when they are in stormy, messy relationships, and those are the moments in which De De Pyaar De does best. Pity it didn’t have more of those,” she added.

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De hit theaters on May 17. The romantic comedy has been helmed by Akiv Ali, who is primarily known for editing big-budget movies like Kites. De De Pyaar De also features Alok Nath in a pivotal role. The film marks the return of the actor to the big screen post the #MeToo controversy wherein he was accused of sexual harassment by television writer and director Vinta Nanda.

Speaking about Nath’s involvement in the movie, Ajay Devgn said in a statement, “This film was supposed to be an October 2018 release. The shoot of the film got over by last September. The portions with Mr Alok Nath were canned by August in Manali. The said portions were shot over 40 days across various sets and an outdoor location with a combination of over 10 actors. By the time the allegations came out (in October 2018) the actors in the film including me had already started work on other films. It would be near impossible to get all the dates and combinations of several actors in the film and attempt a re-shoot with some other actor replacing Mr Nath. It would also have been a huge monetary loss for the producers. Everyone is aware that filmmaking is a collaborative process. The decision to replace Mr Alok Nath could never have been mine alone.”

De De Pyaar De also sees Tabu and Ajay reuniting after having worked together in multiple movies like Vijaypath, Thakshak and Drishyam. In the film, Tabu plays Ajay’s former wife, who is seen at loggerheads with his character’s much younger girlfriend (Rakul Preet).

