De De Pyaar De box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn-Tabu film continues to rake in the moolah

On Day 2, De De Pyaar De picked up considerably and improved upon its already good first-day performance to take the total to Rs 23.80 crore. It had begun its journey with Rs 10.41 crore and earned Rs 13.39 crore on Saturday. Sunday is expected to be even better for the Ajay Devgn starrer.

Directed by Akiv Ali, the movie also stars Tabu and Rakul Preet.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures from his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#DeDePyaarDe jumps on Day 2… Strong word of mouth has come into play… Metros rocking… Tier-2 cities and mass circuits show upward trend… Should score big on Day 3… Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr. Total: ₹ 23.80 cr. India biz. #DDPD.”

Earlier trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com, “The buzz around the film is pretty much strong as the trailer has been loved by everyone. It is a very vibrant, colourful and peppy film. The cast is also good. It is a light entertainer and the songs have also been received well. I think it is set up for a good start.”

While the word-of-mouth seems to be favourable for the movie, the critical reviews are not so great.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it two-and-a-half stars. A section of the review read, “The real takeaway is, of course, the character played by Tabu, who speaks up for her former partner and the shared responsibility of broken relationships. And for herself. A lovely moment the actress fully owns will resonate with all the women who have to be strong and resilient all the time, and who wish, just for once, they could also be silly and giggly and carefree. There’s also a pleasing expressiveness in Rakul Preet Singh’s playing of the younger woman who falls for a much older man. She’s sexy, but she’s also got feelings.”

“You wish the film had been braver in its intention of creating a really cracking rom-com, instead of playing its clichés for a laugh. At his best, dialogue writer Luv Ranjan has the ability to pull off the difficult task of making actors sound like real people when they are in stormy, messy relationships, and those are the moments in which De De Pyaar De does best. Pity it didn’t have more of those,” she added.