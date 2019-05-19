De De Pyaar De box office collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn-Tabu film off to a good start

Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De had a good start at the box office. It minted Rs 10.41 crore on the first day. Directed by Akiv Ali, the movie also stars Tabu and Rakul Preet.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#DeDePyaarDe picked up towards evening after a dull start… Occupancy was higher in evening/night shows… Strong reports should ensure a turnaround on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews]. India biz. #DDPD.”

Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “I peg the opening day collection of De De Pyaar De at Rs 12-13 crore and it might also earn Rs 15 crore owing to a positive response from the audience. With IPL wrapped up, people will now head to the theaters for movies.”

De De Pyaar De has received mixed reviews.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it two-and-a-half stars. She wrote. “The real takeaway is, of course, the character played by Tabu, who speaks up for her former partner and the shared responsibility of broken relationships. And for herself. A lovely moment the actress fully owns will resonate with all the women who have to be strong and resilient all the time, and who wish, just for once, they could also be silly and giggly and carefree. There’s also a pleasing expressiveness in Rakul Preet Singh’s playing of the younger woman who falls for a much older man. She’s sexy, but she’s also got feelings.”

“You wish the film had been braver in its intention of creating a really cracking rom-com, instead of playing its clichés for a laugh. At his best, dialogue writer Luv Ranjan has the ability to pull off the difficult task of making actors sound like real people when they are in stormy, messy relationships, and those are the moments in which De De Pyaar De does best. Pity it didn’t have more of those,” She added.