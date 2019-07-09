Kabir Singh box office collection Day 18: Shahid Kapoor film nears Rs 250 crore mark

Kabir Singh is on the verge of becoming Shahid Kapoor’s first solo film to cross the Rs 250 crore mark. After 17 days of its theatrical run, the film has minted Rs 235.72 crore.

Despite mixed critical reception and controversies related to its alleged glorification of toxic masculinity and misogyny, the film has clearly been embraced by the audience. It is all set to overtake Uri: The Surgical Strike as the biggest film of 2019. Uri ended its box office journey with Rs 245.36 crore.

Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is a Hindi remake of Vanga’s own Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of the film on his Twitter handle. “#KabirSingh hits the ball out of the park on [third] Sun… Collects a fantastic number in Weekend 3… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Kick and #ChennaiExpress… Next targets: #Simmba and #Uri… [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr. Total: ₹ 235.72 cr. India biz,” he wrote.

As already said, Kabir Singh has not been affected by negative reviews. It has a strong word-of-mouth promotion and has not showed any signs of slowing down as it approaches its fourth week.