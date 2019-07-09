Kabir Singh box office collection Day 18: Shahid Kapoor film nears Rs 250 crore mark

Toggle Menu
Kabir Singh box office collection Day 18: This Shahid Kapoor starrer has not been affected by negative reviews. It has a strong word-of-mouth promotion and has not showed any signs of slowing down as it approaches its fourth week. 

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 18: Shahid Kapoor film is all set to become the highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2019.

Kabir Singh is on the verge of becoming Shahid Kapoor’s first solo film to cross the Rs 250 crore mark. After 17 days of its theatrical run, the film has minted Rs 235.72 crore.

Despite mixed critical reception and controversies related to its alleged glorification of toxic masculinity and misogyny, the film has clearly been embraced by the audience. It is all set to overtake Uri: The Surgical Strike as the biggest film of 2019. Uri ended its box office journey with Rs 245.36 crore.

Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is a Hindi remake of Vanga’s own Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of the film on his Twitter handle. “#KabirSingh hits the ball out of the park on [third] Sun… Collects a fantastic number in Weekend 3… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Kick and #ChennaiExpress… Next targets: #Simmba and #Uri… [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr. Total: ₹ 235.72 cr. India biz,” he wrote.

As already said, Kabir Singh has not been affected by negative reviews. It has a strong word-of-mouth promotion and has not showed any signs of slowing down as it approaches its fourth week.

'Mira believed I should have this character in my filmography'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, SHahid Kapoor said, "She (Mira Rajput) was always very optimistic and believed that this is a character I should have in my filmography."

He added, "We had watched Arjun Reddy together and she loved the director's (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) work and felt that the character had potential. And if we were able to get it right, it'd be a very special character in my life. So, Mira was very happy when she watched the film."

Kabir Singh will close at Rs 275-280 crore?

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel posted on Twitter, "#KabirSingh is holding well on its 3rd weekdays. Film is bound to cross the lifetime collection of #UriTheSurgicalStrike, looking to close at ₹ 275-280 cr. One of the biggest blockbuster this decade."

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave Kabir Singh one and a half star. In the review, she said “Deverakonda’s undeniable charisma helps his Arjun get past rank bad behavior, but finally he gets to a point where he has to dial back. There’s a redemptive arc, and we are given that as a take-away, and the possibility of a turning-over-a-new-life, which is a great way to end a film."

She added, "Kapoor takes the movie and tries to run with it. But he has been a hero at the centre-stage for too long; his responses are too practiced, too familiar. He feels too old for this role, and his dissolution never feels as sharply realized as the one he managed so superbly in Udta Punjab.”

