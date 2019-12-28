Dabangg box office collection Day 8: Salman Khan starrer to face competition from new releases

Dabangg box office collection Day 8: Salman Khan starrer recently entered the Rs 100 crore club. Dabangg box office collection Day 8: Salman Khan starrer recently entered the Rs 100 crore club.

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 is struggling at the box office. After a week of its box office run, it has accumulated only Rs 126.55 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of the Prabhudheva directorial. He tweeted, “#Dabangg3 Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr, Tue 12 cr, Wed 15.70 cr, Thu 7 cr. Total: ₹ 126.55 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions.”

Reacting to the box office collections of Dabangg 3, Salman Khan said in a group interview, “In such troubled times (for the film) to do well is remarkable. All the credit goes to fans. And fans have been very loyal to me and they have gone (to see the film). In North India, section 144 was imposed and so those collections have not come. But they will go and see the film. I mean, first, it is their security and then comes Dabangg 3. In other states, we have done pretty well.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one and a half stars. Shubhra wrote, “When, right in the beginning, our Chulbul gave us a glimpse of his incredibly muscled legs, I thought, wait up, is this one really going to be different? No bare chest? Of course not. We get two for the price of one, Sudeep’s as well as Salman’s. Sorry bros, ain’t workin’. Arbaaz’s younger brother, Makkhi, is also same old.”

“At one point, Sonakshi’s coy ‘biwi’ Rajjo, all printed saris and ‘dhaage-wali cholis’, tells Chulbul: ‘main woh 70s/ 80s wali baat nahi karoongi’. Looks like someone forgot the script, because it is unbelievable that Bollywood is still making these movies at the end of the decade, outdated, mothballed, insisting on making women wait for their ‘rakhwalas’,” she added.

Dabangg 3 will now face tough competition from Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz which opened to good reviews on Friday.

