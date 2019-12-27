Dabangg 3 box office collection Day 7: Salman Khan starrer chugs along

Dabangg 3 box office collection Day 7: Salman Khan starrer recently entered the Rs 100 crore club. Dabangg 3 box office collection Day 7: Salman Khan starrer recently entered the Rs 100 crore club.

Despite CAA protests, Dabangg 3 is keeping cash registers ringing. The Prabhudheva directorial, starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Saiee Manjrekar and Sudeep among others, has so far earned Rs 119.55 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Dabangg3 gets a boost due to #Christmas holiday on Day 6… However, the overall growth on a *big holiday* should’ve been more than what it is… Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr, Tue 12 cr, Wed 15.70 cr. Total: ₹ 119.55 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions.”

Reacting to the box office collections of Dabangg 3, Salman Khan said in a group interview, “In such troubled times (for the film) to do well is remarkable. All the credit goes to fans. And fans have been very loyal to me and they have gone (to see the film). In North India, section 144 was imposed and so those collections have not come. But they will go and see the film. I mean, first, it is their security and then comes Dabangg 3. In other states, we have done pretty well.”

While Dabangg 3 found favour with the audience, film critics panned the Salman Khan-starrer.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one and a half stars in her review. Shubhra wrote, “When, right in the beginning, our Chulbul gave us a glimpse of his incredibly muscled legs, I thought, wait up, is this one really going to be different? No bare chest? Of course not. We get two for the price of one, Sudeep’s as well as Salman’s. Sorry bros, ain’t workin’. Arbaaz’s younger brother, Makkhi, is also same old.”

“At one point, Sonakshi’s coy ‘biwi’ Rajjo, all printed saris and ‘dhaage-wali cholis’, tells Chulbul: ‘main woh 70s/ 80s wali baat nahi karoongi’. Looks like someone forgot the script, because it is unbelievable that Bollywood is still making these movies at the end of the decade, outdated, mothballed, insisting on making women wait for their ‘rakhwalas’,” she added.

