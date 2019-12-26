Dabangg 3 box office collection Day 6: Salman Khan film earns Rs 119.55 crore

Dabangg 3 box office collection Day 6: Salman Khan film has entered the Rs 100 crore club. Dabangg 3 box office collection Day 6: Salman Khan film has entered the Rs 100 crore club.

Salman Khan film Dabangg 3, which hit screens on December 20, is doing well, despite the nationwide protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. So far, the Prabhudheva directorial has earned Rs 119.55 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter, “#Dabangg3 gets a boost due to #Christmas holiday on Day 6… However, the overall growth on a *big holiday* should’ve been more than what it is… Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr, Tue 12 cr, Wed 15.70 cr. Total: ₹ 119.55 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions.”

Reacting to the box office collections of Dabangg 3, Salman said in a group interview, “In such troubled times (for the film) to do well is remarkable. All the credit goes to fans. And fans have been very loyal to me and they have gone (to see the film). In North India, section 144 was imposed and so those collections have not come. But they will go and see the film. I mean, first, it is their security and then comes Dabangg 3. In other states, we have done pretty well.”

While the audience seems to be giving Dabangg 3 a chance, critics were not really impressed with the Sonakshi Sinha-starrer.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one and a half stars in her review.

Shubhra wrote, “When, right in the beginning, our Chulbul gave us a glimpse of his incredibly muscled legs, I thought, wait up, is this one really going to be different? No bare chest? Of course not. We get two for the price of one, Sudeep’s as well as Salman’s. Sorry bros, ain’t workin’. Arbaaz’s younger brother, Makkhi, is also same old.”

Apart from Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan, the film also stars Arbaaz Khan, Vinod Khanna’s brother Pramod Khanna, Sudeep and debutant Saiee Manjrekar.

