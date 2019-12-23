Dabangg 3 box office collection: Salman Khan film earns Rs 81.15 crore in 3 days

Dabangg 3 box office collection Day 3: Salman Khan starrer continues to be affected by CAA protests. Dabangg 3 box office collection Day 3: Salman Khan starrer continues to be affected by CAA protests.

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 got a boost on Sunday as it grossed Rs 31.90 crore. Its total collection now stands at Rs 81.15 crore.

Khan returns as Chulbul Pandey in the film, which is the third installment of the Dabangg franchise. The Prabhudheva directorial also brings back Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill, while Sudeep plays the primary antagonist.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted Dabangg 3’s figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Dabangg3 – despite protests affecting its biz severely – packs ₹ 80 cr+ in its *opening weekend*, primarily due to the superstardom of #SalmanKhan… Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr. Total: ₹ 81.15 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one and a half stars in her review. Shubhra wrote, “When, right in the beginning, our Chulbul gave us a glimpse of his incredibly muscled legs, I thought, wait up, is this one really going to be different? No bare chest? Of course not. We get two for the price of one, Sudeep’s as well as Salman’s. Sorry bros, ain’t workin’. Arbaaz’s younger brother, Makkhi, is also same old.”

“At one point, Sonakshi’s coy ‘biwi’ Rajjo, all printed saris and ‘dhaage-wali cholis’, tells Chulbul: ‘main woh 70s/ 80s wali baat nahi karoongi’. Looks like someone forgot the script, because it is unbelievable that Bollywood is still making these movies at the end of the decade, outdated, mothballed, insisting on making women wait for their ‘rakhwalas’,” she added.

Dabangg 3’s box office performances has been affected by the ongoing CAA protests.