Dabangg 3 box office collection: Salman Khan film earns Rs 81.15 crore in 3 days

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 got a boost on Sunday as it grossed Rs 31.90 crore. Its total collection now stands at Rs 81.15 crore.
Khan returns as Chulbul Pandey in the film, which is the third installment of the Dabangg franchise. The Prabhudheva directorial also brings back Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill, while Sudeep plays the primary antagonist.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted Dabangg 3’s figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Dabangg3 – despite protests affecting its biz severely – packs ₹ 80 cr+ in its *opening weekend*, primarily due to the superstardom of #SalmanKhan… Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr. Total: ₹ 81.15 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions.”
The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one and a half stars in her review. Shubhra wrote, “When, right in the beginning, our Chulbul gave us a glimpse of his incredibly muscled legs, I thought, wait up, is this one really going to be different? No bare chest? Of course not. We get two for the price of one, Sudeep’s as well as Salman’s. Sorry bros, ain’t workin’. Arbaaz’s younger brother, Makkhi, is also same old.”
“At one point, Sonakshi’s coy ‘biwi’ Rajjo, all printed saris and ‘dhaage-wali cholis’, tells Chulbul: ‘main woh 70s/ 80s wali baat nahi karoongi’. Looks like someone forgot the script, because it is unbelievable that Bollywood is still making these movies at the end of the decade, outdated, mothballed, insisting on making women wait for their ‘rakhwalas’,” she added.
Dabangg 3’s box office performances has been affected by the ongoing CAA protests.
Highlights
"We all know what is going on in the entire country. I think people know what is more important, but I am honestly happy with audience response to our film. At this moment, entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests) and it is more important than a film," Sonakshi Sinha told IANS.
Vindu Dara Singh shared on Twitter, "Congratulations to the BEST host of the biggest reality show (Bigg Boss) in India! @BeingSalmanKhan Congratulations on the phenomenal success of #Dabangg3 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND. Our own @DollyBindra is in #Dabangg3"
"Today Salman khan has inflated 5 Cr collections of #Dabangg3 to make a new record of fake collections. Congratulations bro, ur stardom is finished and ego increased. #Dabangg3 is a disaster and you can’t do anything about it. You will get only 500 screens in 2nd week," KRK said via Twitter.
Film trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal posted on Twitter, "As per current occupancy and advance booking, #Dabangg3 is heading towards Rs 10 crore + today. May be touch and go, or may be 11-13 crore. All depends on evening/night shows. Let us see what happens."
Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Dabangg3 partially regains lost ground on Day 3... Biz jumps across circuits... Loses a big chunk of *opening weekend* biz [approx ₹ 12 cr] due to protests... Day 4 [Mon] crucial... #Christmas celebrations [Tue evening onwards and Wed] should boost biz..."