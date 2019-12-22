Dabangg 3 box office collection Day 2: Salman Khan starrer earns Rs 49.25 crore

Dabangg 3 box office collection Day 2: Salman Khan starrer’s box office performance has been affected by the CAA protests. Dabangg 3 box office collection Day 2: Salman Khan starrer’s box office performance has been affected by the CAA protests.

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 has earned Rs 49.25 crore after two days. It grossed Rs 24.75 crore on Saturday. The Prabhudheva directorial also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Sudeep. The film is the third iteration in the Dabangg franchise, with Salman Khan returning as Chulbul Pandey.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#Dabangg3 stays in the same range on Day 2… Few circuits up, few down… Protests hit biz hard… Loses approx ₹ 7.5 cr to ₹ 9 cr in 2 days… Biz should see a turnaround on Day 3 [Sun]… Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr. Total: ₹ 49.25 cr. India biz. Note: All versions.”

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told Indianexpress.com, “It is an established franchise, and people always look forward to it. The makers have already started working on Dabangg 4 which shows their confidence. I peg the film at around Rs 27-30 crore and depending upon how the audience find the film, numbers will change by the evening shows. If it is accepted well, it will have a healthy weekend.”

Johar added, “Salman is a well-established superstar. People want to watch his films, and hence they have a great opening. Later it depends if the audience’s expectations are met with the film or not. Race 3 and Bharat didn’t deliver what people expect from his films, and they went downhill at the box office after a good start. With Dabangg, people know they are going in for hardcore action masala, and I believe they will get plenty of it. This one has firm legs at the box office.”

Dabangg 3 needs a strong weekend to be a success. Despite mixed reviews the film has a good word-of-mouth promotion.

