Dabangg 3 box office collection Day 1: Salman Khan starrer earns Rs 24.5 crore

Dabangg 3 box office collection Day 1: Salman Khan starrer opened with Rs 24.5 crore. Dabangg 3 box office collection Day 1: Salman Khan starrer opened with Rs 24.5 crore.

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 minted Rs 24.5 crore on its opening day.. The film is the third installment of the Dabangg franchise and Khan returns as Chulbul Pandey. The Prabhudheva directorial also brings back Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill, while Sudeep plays the primary antagonist.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Dabangg3 Fri ₹ 24.5 cr. #India biz. Note: ALL VERSIONS.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “#Dabangg3 hits ₹ 20 cr+ on Day 1 thanks largely to #SalmanKhan’s star power… Day 1 biz would’ve easily been much, much higher had it not been for the protests… Resultantly, biz kept fluctuating throughout the day… A substantial sum was lost due to this reason…”

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told Indianexpress.com, “It is an established franchise, and people always look forward to it. The makers have already started working on Dabangg 4 which shows their confidence. I peg the film at around Rs 27-30 crore and depending upon how the audience find the film, numbers will change by the evening shows. If it is accepted well, it will have a healthy weekend.”

Johar added, “Salman is a well-established superstar. People want to watch his films, and hence they have a great opening. Later it depends if the audience’s expectations are met with the film or not. Race 3 and Bharat didn’t deliver what people expect from his films, and they went downhill at the box office after a good start. With Dabangg, people know they are going in for hardcore action masala, and I believe they will get plenty of it. This one has firm legs at the box office.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film one and a half stars in her review. Shubhra wrote, “When, right in the beginning, our Chulbul gave us a glimpse of his incredibly muscled legs, I thought, wait up, is this one really going to be different? No bare chest? Of course not. We get two for the price of one, Sudeep’s as well as Salman’s. Sorry bros, ain’t workin’. Arbaaz’s younger brother, Makkhi, is also same old.”

“At one point, Sonakshi’s coy ‘biwi’ Rajjo, all printed saris and ‘dhaage-wali cholis’, tells Chulbul: ‘main woh 70s/ 80s wali baat nahi karoongi’. Looks like someone forgot the script, because it is unbelievable that Bollywood is still making these movies at the end of the decade, outdated, mothballed, insisting on making women wait for their ‘rakhwalas’,” she added.