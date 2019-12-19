Dabangg 3 box office collection prediction: Salman Khan’s cop drama to have a healthy opening

Dabangg 3 box office collection: Salman Khan’s film is expected to have a good opening. Dabangg 3 box office collection: Salman Khan’s film is expected to have a good opening.

Chulbul Robinhood Pandey aka Salman Khan is returning in his police avatar after a gap of seven years in the cop drama Dabangg 3. The third film in the Dabangg franchise has grown bigger with Prabhudheva at the helm and Sudeep joining the cast as the villain. Considering the box office success of the last two films in the Dabangg series, film trade analyst Girish Johar is expecting Dabangg 3 to be a hit as well.

“A Salman Khan film is coming during the festive period of Christmas when the business is up at the Indian box office. It is a hardcore masala entertainer. Makers are releasing the film in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and are penetrating the south market as well. So, I am expecting a great start to the film at the box office,” Johar said.

Both Dabangg and Dabangg 2 belong to the 100 crore club. While the 2010 release Dabangg earned Rs 138.88 crore, Dabangg 2, a 2012 release, minted Rs 155 crore. Talking about Dabangg 3 being another addition to Salman’s hit cop-universe, Girish Johar said, “It is an established franchise, and people always look forward to it. The makers have already started working on Dabangg 4 which shows their confidence. I peg the film at around Rs 27-30 crore and depending upon how the audience find the film, numbers will change by the evening shows. If it is accepted well, it will have a healthy weekend.”

However, Salman’s last two releases, Bharat and Race 3, bear the mark of under-performing films. Still, his stardom stays intact, and his fans throng theaters to watch him on the big screen, at least in the opening weekend.

“Salman is a well-established superstar. People want to watch his films, and hence they have a great opening. Later it depends if the audience’s expectations are met with the film or not. Race 3 and Bharat didn’t deliver what people expect from his films, and they went downhill at the box office after a good start. With Dabangg, people know they are going in for hardcore action masala, and I believe they will get plenty of it. This one has firm legs at the box office,” Johar remarked.

With everything in place for Dabangg 3, the film’s performance at the ticket counters might go for a toss because of the current unrest in the country. According to Girish Johar, “It’s mainly the youth which goes for first-day first show of movies. But right now, they are not in a mental state to watch a film. So, Dabangg 3 might struggle at the box office. I wish the unrest in the country doesn’t spiral out of control and hope it settles down.”

Asked if any other film can affect Dabangg 3, Johar said there are bare minimum chances since no Hindi movies are releasing this week. Hollywood movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and a few regional films will hit theaters on the same day, but these will not impact Dabangg 3 as it is “way above all of these”.

Apart from Salman Khan, Dabangg 3 also stars Arbaaz Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Vinod Khanna’s brother Pramod. At the trailer launch, Salman had revealed that he has written the film and hence, it will be critic-proof.

