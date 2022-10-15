scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Code Name Tiranga box office collection Day 1: Even low ticket prices can’t attract audiences to Parineeti Chopra’s film

Code Name Tiranga box office collection day 1: Director Ribhu Dasgupta's second collaboration with Parineeti Chopra after The Girl on the Train is dead on arrival.

Parineeti ChopraParineeti Chopra plays an undercover RAW agent in Code Name: Tiranga. (Photo: PR Handout)

The espionage thriller Code Name Tiranga, starring Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu, hardly made an impact in theaters on its opening day. The film released alongside Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G and the Hindi dub version of Rishab Shetty’s Kannada hit Kantara.

As per early estimates, director Ribhu Dasgupta’s film has earned in the range of Rs 10-15 lakhs on Friday. Box Office India reported that the film couldn’t pull audiences despite low ticket prices of Rs 100. The reduced ticket prices combined with low grosses means that barely anyone gave the film a shot in theatres.

Also read |Code Name: Tiranga part of my career’s 2.0 phase, says Parineeti Chopra

This is Parineeti’s first release this year. Last year was rather disappointing for her as well. Her film Saina earned Rs 15 lakh on its opening day. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar too was declared a flop when it released in the theaters. However, the film found its audience after being released on streaming. She also starred in the direct-to-Netflix release The Girl on the Train, which received poor reviews. The only times when Parineeti’s films have had a double-digit opening at the box office were when they had big names associated with them (Kesari: Rs 21.06 cr and Golmaal Again: Rs 30.14 cr).

However, the actor had recently said that she doesn’t measure the success of a movie by box office collections or its OTT viewership. She told PTI that what matters is whether the film touches the audience’s hearts.

Also read |Doctor G box office collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film takes a slow start, but performs better than Anek

Code Name Tiranga opened to poor reviews from film critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta mentioned in her review, “Can you swallow Parineeti Chopra as a deadly Indian agent who is able to handle a dozen and more gun-laden terrorists and their mastermind on her own? Then this film is for you.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-10-2022 at 10:08:38 am
