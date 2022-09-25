Chup box office collection Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan’s film sees a slight but ‘healthy’ drop, here is how much it earned

Bollywood might be just getting through its difficult phase. After a series of big-budget disasters and duds, the film industry witnessed some hope with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and now R Balki’s Chup, which is faring quite decently at the box office. The film, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary, has collected around Rs 4.70 crore in two days.

While the film has seen a 35 per cent drop on its second day and collected Rs 1.85 crore, according to a Box Office India report, this is considered quite healthy as it could have been a lot more. Chup earned Rs 2.85 crore on its opening day and now it remains to be seen if the film performs on Monday, the real test. Nevertheless, the film has put up a good show against Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi film Brahmastra, which is continuing to mint money in its third week, though it still has a long way to go before it can be declared as a blockbuster. The film earned Rs 5 crore on its third Saturday.

Prior to its release, Chup had seen astronomical ticket sales as well. By last Wednesday, the film had sold over 63,000 tickets across India. And, on the day of its release, the film sold almost 4 lakh tickets, which is more than the total number of tickets sold for Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Chup: Revenge Of The Artist chronicles the murders by a serial killer, who targets critics and carves stars into the bodies of his victims. The film has been bankrolled by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Jayantilal Gada, Anil Naidu and Gauri Shinde.

The year has been particularly difficult for Bollywood, as Akshay Kumar has witnessed three consecutive flops, while Aamir Khan’s labour of love, Laal Singh Chaddha bombed at the box office. There seems to be renewed hope with Brahmastra and now Chup, after ticket prices were slashed on National Cinema Day.