Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Chup box office collection Day 3: Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol thriller gains momentum, here’s how much it minted

Chup box office collection Day 3: So far, Chup has minted around Rs 7 crore at the box office, and the makers' decision to lower the ticket prices for the first four days of Navratri will likely impact the box office of Chup in a positive fashion.

chupDulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary in Chup.

Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol’s thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist has been performing pretty decently at the box office, all things considered.

The R Balki directorial, which minted Rs 2.85 crore on its opening day, saw a ‘heathy’ drop on Saturday as it earned Rs 1.85 crore. However, the movie picked up pace on Sunday as it earned Rs 2.25 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

The R Balki thriller is also competing against the likes of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, and the re-release of James Cameron’s Avatar, whose ticket sales have been on the rise. The movie has minted 30 million dollars worldwide upon its re-release, with 20 million of it accounting for its overseas collection.

Chup’s real test begins Monday, where it will be seen how well it manages to keep pace with its big-budget rivals. Helmed by R Balki, Chup stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 09:47:51 pm
