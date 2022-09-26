Chup box office collection Day 3: Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol thriller gains momentum, here’s how much it minted

Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol’s thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist has been performing pretty decently at the box office, all things considered.

The R Balki directorial, which minted Rs 2.85 crore on its opening day, saw a ‘heathy’ drop on Saturday as it earned Rs 1.85 crore. However, the movie picked up pace on Sunday as it earned Rs 2.25 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

So far, Chup has minted around Rs 7 crore at the box office, and the makers’ decision to lower the ticket prices for the first four days of Navratri will likely impact the box office of Chup in a positive fashion.

The R Balki thriller is also competing against the likes of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, and the re-release of James Cameron’s Avatar, whose ticket sales have been on the rise. The movie has minted 30 million dollars worldwide upon its re-release, with 20 million of it accounting for its overseas collection.

Chup’s real test begins Monday, where it will be seen how well it manages to keep pace with its big-budget rivals. Helmed by R Balki, Chup stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.