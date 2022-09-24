Chup box office collection Day 1: R Balki thriller performs better than Runway 34, Jersey on its opening day

Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol-starrer thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist has recorded a good opening at the ticket counters, courtesy the National Cinema Day. On the occasion of National Cinema Day, the movie tickets were priced at just Rs 75. Chup became the second most preferred film of the cine-goers after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the R Balki directorial earned in the range of Rs. 2.60 to 3.20 crore on its opening day. However, if the ticket prices were not slashed on Friday, the film would have struggled to even cross the one crore mark. Now that the film has attracted the audience, it might set an example for the cinema industry to stand up and take notice of how the affordable prices of movie tickets might help in bringing back people to the theaters.

Ahead of its release, Chup recorded good advance ticket sales. By Wednesday evening, the film had sold 63,000 tickets across India. And, on the day of its release, the film sold almost 4 lakh tickets, which is more than the cumulative number of tickets sold for Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Directed by R Balki, Chup is a psychological thriller which follows a serial killer (Dulquer) who carves stars into the bodies of his victims, film critics. Also starring, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles, it has been bankrolled by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Jayantilal Gada, Anil Naidu and Gauri Shinde.