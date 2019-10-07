Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant-Shraddha film crosses Rs 150 crore

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore has crossed another milestone. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark.

Advertising

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest box office figures of the movie. He tweeted, “#Chhichhore benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5

₹ 75 cr: Day 9

₹ 100 cr: Day 12

₹ 125 cr: Day 17

₹ 150 cr: Day 31

#India biz.

Fox Star Studios’ third film to cross ₹ 150 cr, after #TotalDhamaal [₹ 150 cr+] and #MissionMangal [₹ 200 cr+].”

From its opening day, the movie has managed to pull audience to its feet with its talented cast and a tight script. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film had released on September 6.

The movie received mixed reviews from The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer who gave the film 1.5 stars.

Advertising

“With a very confused idea about who is a ‘Loser’ or what it means to be one, and a very fixed, ‘3 Idiots’, template on making a crowd-pleasing college-life film, director/co-writer Nitesh Tiwari follows up on his super-successful Dangal with a disappointingly average Chhichhore,” she wrote in a section of her review.

“The plot is cruelly manipulative, besides being narrationally uneven, as hospital and hostel jostle for space while the film interchanges between present and past. The six friends don receding hairlines and greying beards to indicate the passage of years. When the film is on hostel territory, there are still some occasional laughs, usually along the well-trod lines of love, sex, dhokha and daaru,” she further added.