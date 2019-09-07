Chhichhore box office collection Day 1: Sushant-Shraddha starrer mints Rs 7.32 crore

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore had a fine start to its box office journey. The film grossed Rs 7.32 crore on the first day. A Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Chhichhore is a comedy-drama and follows the life of seven friends across a span of time.

Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty and Saharsh Shukla play supporting roles.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s figures on Twitter. He said, “#Chhichhore goes from strength to strength on Day 1… Witnessed a big turnaround in evening and night shows… Word of mouth has come into play, which will translate into solid growth on Day 2 and 3… Weekend biz is sure to spring a big surprise… Fri ₹ 7.32 cr. #India biz.”

In another tweet, he said, “Sushant Singh Rajput versus Sushant Singh Rajput… *Day 1* biz…

2016: #MSDhoni – #TheUntoldStory: ₹ 21.30 cr

2019: #Chhichhore: ₹ 7.32 cr

2018: #Kedarnath: ₹ 7.25 cr

2013: #ShuddhDesiRomance: ₹ 6.45 cr

#India biz.”

Chhichhore has inspired mixed critical reviews. A part of The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer’s review read, “The plot is cruelly manipulative, besides being narrationally uneven, as hospital and hostel jostle for space while the film interchanges between present and past. The six friends don receding hairlines and greying beards to indicate the passage of years. When the film is on hostel territory, there are still some occasional laughs, usually along the well-trod lines of love, sex, dhokha and daaru.”