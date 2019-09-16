Chhichhore box office collection: Sushant-Shraddha film collects Rs 94.06 crore

Nitesh Tiwari directorial Chhichhore, which released on September 6, is benefiting from good word of mouth promotion. The film, which collected Rs 36.01 crore in its opening weekend, has maintained a good grip on the box office despite facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl. On its second Sunday, the Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor film earned Rs 10.47 crore, taking the film’s total collection to Rs 94.06 crore.

Now, the film is eyeing Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

“#Chhichhore refuses to slow down… Weekend 2 was extremely crucial since it faced a new, tough opponent [#DreamGirl], but the incredible biz clearly indicates it has cast a spell at the BO… [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr. Total: ₹ 94.06 cr. #India biz,” film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Taran also wrote on Twitter that Chhichhore might cross the lifetime business of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which is the highest-grossing film of Sushant Singh Rajput’s career.

“#Chhichhore biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 68.83 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 25.23 cr

Total: ₹ 94.06 cr

#Chhichhore has the potential to challenge *lifetime biz* of #MSDhoni: #TheUntoldStory [#SushantSinghRajput’s highest grossing film] in coming days. #India biz. SUPER-HIT.”

While the audience is lapping up Chhichhore, the comedy-drama received mixed reviews from critics. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a one and a half star rating.

“With a very confused idea about who is a ‘Loser’ or what it means to be one, and a very fixed, ‘3 Idiots’, template on making a crowd-pleasing college-life film, director/co-writer Nitesh Tiwari follows up on his super-successful Dangal with a disappointingly average Chhichhore,” Shubhra wrote in her review.