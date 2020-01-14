Chhapaak vs Tanhaji box office collection: Is it fair to compare the films?

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji released on January 10. Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji released on January 10.

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s social drama Chhapaak is no match for Ajay Devgn-Kajol-Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office. While the period drama has earned over Rs 75 crore in just four days, Chhapaak’s total collection stands at Rs 21.37 crore.

While fans indulge in a social media battle over which film is better, we try to understand the factors affecting the business of Chhapaak, and the factors leading to Tanhaji’s success at the ticket counters. Also, we find out if it is fair to compare the box office collection of two films of a different nature and scale.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar dismissed the comparison. He said, “The difference in the screen count of the films was obvious much before their release. (Chhapaak released in 1700 screens and Tanhaji opened in 3500 screens approximately) Tanhaji is a big film with a wide release. I don’t know why people are comparing it with Chhapaak. I strongly oppose this comparison and find it really strange that they are comparing two films with different scale, style of storytelling and budget. The only thing common between them is they have released on the same day.”

Explaining the factors that have led to the success of Tanhaji, Girish added, “Tanhaji has been appreciated a lot, especially by the audience in the Western belt. In other regions too, it is doing good. It is a commercial potboiler backed by Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. Hence, it is attracting people to theaters.”

Tanhaji has earned Rs 75.68 crore so far. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh described the film’s opening weekend collection as “heroic” and tweeted, “#Tanhaji has a heroic weekend… Footfalls, occupancy, numbers multiply on Day 2 and 3… Sets BO on fire on Day 3…#Maharashtra is exceptional… Other circuits witness big turnaround on Day 2 and 3.”

According to Adarsh, Chhapaak had an ordinary start, and it’s collection slipped by Monday. He wrote on Twitter, “#Chhapaak slips on Day 4… Biz is limited to a few premium multiplexes of urban centres… Continues to non-perform at Tier-2 and 3 cities and also mass belt… Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr, Mon 2.35 cr. Total: ₹ 21.37 cr. #India biz.”

Talking about the box office performance of Chhapaak, Girish Johar said, “Chhapaak was targetting top cities and multiplex audiences, but somehow it failed to connect with them. It couldn’t move the audience with its story as was expected, and this is the only reason why the film is not earning as much as it was expected to. Still, it has not been panned, and it can’t be said the film has failed at the box office.”

Lastly, when we asked if Chhapaak was affected by the boycott of the film, Girish remarked, “Cinemagoers do not think about these things while entering theaters. If that had been the case, Padmaavat would not have earned well. The audience only wants pure entertainment.”

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is the story of acid attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal.

