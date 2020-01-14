Chhapaak box office collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone film earns Rs 21.37 crore

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak released on January 10. Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak released on January 10.

Deepika Padukone’s film Chhapaak is struggling at the box office. The movie could manage to garner only Rs 2.35 crore on Monday. The total collection of the Meghna Gulzar directorial, based on the real life story of acid attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal, stands at Rs 21.37 crore.

Deepika not just plays the lead role, but has also turned producer with Chhapaak. The film happens to be the first project of her home banner Ka Productions. Talking about getting into the skin of an acid attack survivor, Deepika told indianexpress.com, “Laxmi and I have been through something that has impacted our lives in a big way. Of course, you cannot compare depression and acid violence. But both can be equally traumatic but in very different ways. How we have come out of it stronger, how we have chosen to not let it affect us, how we have chosen to make it something positive and impact people’s lives, I feel that is the common thread between the two of us.”

“I think emotionally we can prepare for a role. We can read and prepare. We can meet the person on whom the movie is based. However, what you go through emotionally between action and cut is something that you are never prepared for. You never know what to expect as you are reacting to the environment you are thrown into. You are reacting to your co-stars that you are engaging with. It is just spontaneous, and as long as you are being honest, you have a good film,” she added.

Chhapaak was declared tax free in states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh even before its release on January 10.

