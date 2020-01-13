Chhapaak box office collection Day 3: Deepika Padukone film earns Rs 19.02 crore

Chhapaak box office collection Day 3: Deepika Padukone film ‘sees day-wise growth’. Chhapaak box office collection Day 3: Deepika Padukone film ‘sees day-wise growth’.

Deepika Padukone’s latest release Chhapaak is gaining pace at the box office thanks to positive word of mouth. The film, which is facing competition from Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, earned Rs 7.35 crore on Sunday, taking its total collection to Rs 19.02 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared box office numbers of the Meghna Gulzar directorial on Twitter. He wrote, “#Chhapaak sees day-wise growth, but the weekend trending is good, not great… Collects well at premium multiplexes of urban sectors mainly… Needs to trend well on weekdays for a healthy Week 1 total… Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr. Total: ₹ 19.02 cr. #India biz.”

Chhapaak has been receiving immense love from critics and the audience.

Actor and Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh was all praise for Chhapaak. In a lengthy note, Ranveer wrote, “You’ve been an engine behind the project, and are the soul of the film. This is the most important instalment in your body of work. You laboured with such honesty in intent and action. You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times. Your performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be. It’s moved me, stirred me and stayed with me. You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I’m simply awestruck at your craft.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 3.5 stars. In her review, Shubhra wrote, “You look at Deepika Padukone, so far away from the dressed-up, made-up parts she’s done till now, and acknowledge an actor who wants to break out of her safe zone, to actually inhabit someone else’s skin even if it’s burnt. Yes, it’s worthy, but it’s also very watchable.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd