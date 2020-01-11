Follow Us:
Saturday, January 11, 2020
Live now

Chhapaak box office collection Day 1: Deepika Padukone faces competition from Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji

Chhapaak box office collection Day 1: Starring Deepika Padukone, this Meghna Gulzar directorial has opened to great reviews which could help boost the film's box office collection.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 11, 2020 8:36:57 am
chhapaak box office collection day 1 Chhapaak box office collection Day 1: Deepika Padukone starrer opened to excellent reviews.

Starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role, Chhapaak released in theaters on January 10. At the box office, the film faces competition from Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The Meghna Gulzar directorial also stars Vikrant Massey.

Chhapaak is based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal, who is an acid attack survivor.

As per trade analyst Girish Johar, the film could earn Rs 5 crore on its opening day. Johar told indianexpress.com, “This is unlike Deepika. She is not a glam doll here which she has played over the years. Here she plays a victim, and she has taken a bold step in taking up this issue. The film has the potential to connect well with the audience.”

However, the film’s excellent reviews might help its overall collection.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Deepika Padukone said, “I think emotionally we can prepare for a role. We can read and prepare. We can meet the person on whom the movie is based. However, what you go through emotionally between action and cut is something that you are never prepared for. You never know what to expect as you are reacting to the environment you are thrown into. You are reacting to your co-stars that you are engaging with. It is just spontaneous, and as long as you are being honest, you have a good film.”

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak.

Highlights

    08:36 (IST)11 Jan 2020
    Chhapaak affected by boycott of the film

    Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#Chhapaak Friday- ₹ 4.50-4.80 cr nett. Film was supposed to take an opening of minimum 7-8 cr nett but lost substantial business on day-1 because nationalist chose to boycott the film over her #JNU promotional stunt." 

    The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Chhapaak 3.5 stars and wrote, "If the star had played it like a vanity project, there would have been no film. But Chhapaak scores because she comes through with a solid, realised performance. It is not just putting the focus on the ravaged-skin-with a missing ear-and-nostril, but reflecting a mix of pain, anger, resignation, and finally, arriving at some kind of resolution."

    She added, "You look at Padukone, so far away from the dressed-up, made-up parts she’s done till now, and acknowledge an actor who wants to break out of her safe zone, to actually inhabit someone else’s skin even if it’s burnt. Yes, it’s worthy, but it’s also very watchable."

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd