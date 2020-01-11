Chhapaak box office collection Day 1: Deepika Padukone faces competition from Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji

Chhapaak box office collection Day 1: Deepika Padukone starrer opened to excellent reviews. Chhapaak box office collection Day 1: Deepika Padukone starrer opened to excellent reviews.

Starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role, Chhapaak released in theaters on January 10. At the box office, the film faces competition from Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The Meghna Gulzar directorial also stars Vikrant Massey.

Chhapaak is based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal, who is an acid attack survivor.

As per trade analyst Girish Johar, the film could earn Rs 5 crore on its opening day. Johar told indianexpress.com, “This is unlike Deepika. She is not a glam doll here which she has played over the years. Here she plays a victim, and she has taken a bold step in taking up this issue. The film has the potential to connect well with the audience.”

However, the film’s excellent reviews might help its overall collection.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Deepika Padukone said, “I think emotionally we can prepare for a role. We can read and prepare. We can meet the person on whom the movie is based. However, what you go through emotionally between action and cut is something that you are never prepared for. You never know what to expect as you are reacting to the environment you are thrown into. You are reacting to your co-stars that you are engaging with. It is just spontaneous, and as long as you are being honest, you have a good film.”

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news